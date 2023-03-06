17,540 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

