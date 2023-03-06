17,883 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.16. 196,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,492. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
