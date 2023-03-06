17,883 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.16. 196,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,492. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.