1,803 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.19.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $319.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.56. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Further Reading

