1,803 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,893,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $36,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $319.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.27 and a 200-day moving average of $354.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

