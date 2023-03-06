18,215 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,204 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,298,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 135,237 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,816,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 880,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after buying an additional 271,771 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAIN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

