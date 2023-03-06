1eco (1ECO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.49 Million

1eco (1ECO) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, 1eco has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. 1eco has a total market cap of $31.49 million and $401.12 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1eco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001849 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00423086 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.67 or 0.28597839 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,844,786 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

1eco Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

