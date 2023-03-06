2,149 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 428,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,805,000 after purchasing an additional 247,119 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,288,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $238.02 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.59 and its 200 day moving average is $181.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,133 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.