229,953 Shares in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Acquired by Phase 2 Partners LLC

Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 229,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000. Nuvei accounts for approximately 3.0% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nuvei by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEI traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,761. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

