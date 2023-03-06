229,953 Shares in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Acquired by Phase 2 Partners LLC

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEIGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 229,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000. Nuvei accounts for approximately 3.0% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nuvei by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEI traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,761. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEIGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.