26,113 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,309,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,437,000 after acquiring an additional 377,878 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,187,000 after acquiring an additional 251,066 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,387,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,444,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,416,000 after acquiring an additional 633,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

