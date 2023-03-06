27,236 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,013,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 196,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $52.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,304 shares of company stock worth $18,441,787. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

