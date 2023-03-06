34,495 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.4% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 182,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.44. 1,113,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock worth $1,434,660. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

