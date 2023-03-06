36,037 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Stock Performance

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 535,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.