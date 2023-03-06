4,071 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.