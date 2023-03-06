4,372 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $52.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

