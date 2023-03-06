4,718 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,772. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of ZM opened at $71.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $127.37.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

