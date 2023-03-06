48,635 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

