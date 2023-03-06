4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 30,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 293,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Specifically, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $218,306.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,077 shares of company stock worth $1,415,800. Corporate insiders own 11.22% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FDMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

