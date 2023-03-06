52,236 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,236 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 1.0% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.7 %
BUD stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 617,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,096. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
