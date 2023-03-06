6,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Purchased by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth $168,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.49. 1,900,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,743. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.23.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

