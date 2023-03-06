8,840 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Bought by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWX opened at $66.08 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.