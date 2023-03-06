943 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $370.56. 203,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.75 and a 200 day moving average of $329.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.