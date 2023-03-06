943 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Price Performance
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
