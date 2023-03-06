95,357 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $225.07. 716,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

