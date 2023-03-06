Aave 1-Day Volume Reaches $46.13 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Aave token can now be bought for $74.67 or 0.00334116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $46.13 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aave

Aave launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

