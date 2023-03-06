Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 944973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Specifically, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,067 shares of company stock worth $1,074,015. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Stories

