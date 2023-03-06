ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Price Performance

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $11.34. 1,310,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $616.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.99. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

ACM Research Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.