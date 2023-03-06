ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 5.3% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.26. 412,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 956,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACMR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

ACM Research Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

ACM Research Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 242,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

