ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 5.3% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.26. 412,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 956,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACMR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.
ACM Research Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Institutional Trading of ACM Research
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACM Research (ACMR)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.