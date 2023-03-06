Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Update

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.47. 242,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $198.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

