Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $135.94

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.94 and last traded at $135.98, with a volume of 523375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.48.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

