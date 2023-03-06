AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,555 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.50. 423,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,916,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,922,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,502,636. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

