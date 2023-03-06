AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 123.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 126,042 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,075. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

