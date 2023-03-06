AE Wealth Management LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $73.56. 561,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,257. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

