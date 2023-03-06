AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $322,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $108,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. 2,625,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $42.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,611. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.