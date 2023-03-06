AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after acquiring an additional 875,344 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 528,100 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Down 3.1 %

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,700. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $45,673.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,167.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $585,449. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.