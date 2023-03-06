AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,753 Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGBD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 0.5 %

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.64. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.