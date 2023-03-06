AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS remained flat at $113.77 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 370,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,469. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

