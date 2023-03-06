AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Libra Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 270,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 379,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,800,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.75. 10,735,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,886. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.

