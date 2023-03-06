AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Update

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 906,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 693.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AECOM by 27.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

