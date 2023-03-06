AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Holdings Increased by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958,884 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up about 3.9% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $68,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AerCap by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.43. 490,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

