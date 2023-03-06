Aergo (AERGO) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Aergo has traded down 9% against the dollar. Aergo has a market capitalization of $54.76 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aergo

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network.

AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

