AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.39 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 325,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $114.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AeroVironment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.