agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 30,260,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $161,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,444. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in agilon health by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

agilon health Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,022. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

