AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.21.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.69%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.