Aion Trading 55.9% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 69.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $124,498.66 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00202923 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00095998 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00056098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.