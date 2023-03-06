Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:APD opened at $294.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.18.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.