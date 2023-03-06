Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Akerna Trading Down 1.1 %
KERNW traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,681. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Akerna has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.21.
