Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.01. The company had a trading volume of 285,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.83. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.