Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $55.52

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.52, but opened at $54.01. Alcoa shares last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 440,600 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

