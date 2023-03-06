Aleph Zero Price Down 6.6% This Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00006361 BTC on exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $285.65 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 200,121,620 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

