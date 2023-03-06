Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

AMLP stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.