Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 280.8 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 19.3 %

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.